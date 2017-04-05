J.I.V.E. Juice Company Expands with Mass Distribution By Launching New Subscription Service

This past March, J.I.V.E. Juice Company, a leading local manufacturer of organic beverages, announced the exciting new launch of its subscription service.

Developed in response to market demand, consumers and businesses can now order the company’s popular juices in bulk on a reoccurring basis, and receive the same quality and ingredients with the benefit of a longer shelf life.

“Consumers, especially millennials, are becoming more and more conscious about what they put into their bodies, and that’s what’s driving the juicing industry, which now amasses over two billion dollars each year,” said Tamala Austin, J.I.V.E. Juice Company founder. “As a result, companies are introducing cold-pressed juices as part of their break room and cafeteria selections. Even churches are providing juices for their congregations to promote holistic living. These trends are gaining momentum, and we are committed to continuing to tailor our business model in order to keep pace with what consumers want.”

In past years, J.I.V.E. Juice Company has partnered with local businesses through its J.I.V.E. At Work program which offers healthy and convenient cold-pressed juices through the company’s delivery service. This new and innovative subscription service will allow local businesses to expand their relationship with the company. The subscription service is also an ideal fit for local gyms seeking to expand their menu of offerings, as well as churches that want to help increase access to healthy options for their congregations.

Starting this past month, J.I.V.E. Juice Company is offering monthly, weekly and bi-weekly subscriptions starting at $100. First-time subscribers are eligible for a 10 percent discount on orders of $100 or more, and a 20 percent discount on orders of $200 or more. Per the terms of the subscription program, all orders must be automatically reoccurring. Customers are billed on the Sunday prior to the Monday that their order is scheduled to be delivered.

“At J.I.V.E. Juice, our customers’ health is our business,” said Austin. “Our hope is that our expanded services will help us to increase our impact on the health of the local community and help men and women to make better lifestyle decisions.”

For more information about J.I.V.E. Juice Company, visit www.jivejuicecompany.com. To sign up for the new subscription service, call (713) 714-7514. The company will begin shipping starting mid-April 2017.