Jaden and Willow Smith Announce Joint Headlining Tour

Jaden and Willow Smith have announced a North American co-headlining tour. The siblings will embark on the Willow & Erys tour beginning on Nov. 12 at Soma in San Diego.

The month-long trek will hit Austin, Houston, Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Toronto and more. After 18 stops, the tour will close out Dec. 19 at the Novo in Los Angeles.

Willow released her self-titled album in July through MSFTSMusic and Roc Nation. The album has reached more than 18 million streams since its summer release. She first made history at the age of 10 when the 2010 track “Whip My Hair” went double-platinum, making her the youngest artist in history to achieve a double-platinum single.

Also in July, Jaden released his second studio album, Erys, which featured collaborations with Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi and more. The album has surpassed 100 million streams so far.

The siblings have also featured on each other’s albums.

Tickets are on sale now for the Willow & Erys tour. Check out a full list of dates below.

Willow & Erys Tour Dates:

Nov 12 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Nov 13 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee

Nov 16 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

Nov 17 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

Nov 18 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Nov 20 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

Nov 21 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Nov 22 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Nov 24 — Washington, DC @ Echostage

Nov 25 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Nov 26 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Nov 30 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

Dec 1 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Dec 3 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex

Dec 6 — Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theater

Dec 8 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Dec 9 — Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove

Dec 10 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Dec 19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Novo