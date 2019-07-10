Jaden Smith Delivers Free Vegan Food to the Homeless

Jaden Smith, actor and entertainer, is taking on a new role: feeding the homeless community in downtown Los Angeles.

Smith took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the launch of his vegan food truck, “I love you Restaurant.” The meals on wheels is located in the heart of skid row; one of the largest homeless communities in the United States.

Smith, who turned 21 on Monday, called the pop-up truck a movement, writing on Instagram, “@ILoveYouRestaurant Is A Movement That Is All About Giving People What They Deserve, Healthy, Vegan Food For Free,” and hinting this is just the start.

“Keep A Look Out Because This Is The First Of Many,” he wrote.

A video posted on his Instagram shows a line of people waiting to receive their “I love you bowls,” with those exact words attached to every vegan bowl.

His parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, re-posted the images, with Will Smith writing: “Now THAT is the way to Celebrate your Bday!! I love U, Diggy.”

This is the latest charitable project for the 21-year-old megastar. Smith is also helping bring water to Flint residents through his JUST Goods Foundation.