James Harden Scores 20,000 Career Points

On Saturday, in a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets guard James Harden became the 45th player in NBA history to score 20,000 points. Harden entered the game only 10 points away from the benchmark and in an almost poetic fashion he hit his 20,000th point by draining his signature step-back three point shot.



Harden finished the night with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists in just 3 quarters, to aid in the Rockets 139-109 victory. Harden said post-game, “It’s a great accomplishment obviously. I have a bigger picture and bigger goals but it’s pretty cool.”

Needless to say, Harden is nowhere near finished showing the world what he is capable of.