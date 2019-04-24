Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes to Star in ‘The Jeffersons’

Late Night TV host Jimmy Kimmel has joined forces with the legendary writer and producer of All in the Family and The Jeffersons for a one-night-only live special featuring new stars in the roles we loved.

Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes have already been named as the new George and Weezy of The Jeffersons in the upcoming prime-time special, which is set to air on ABC in May. Both roles were made famous by Sherman Hemsley and Isabel Sanford.

The famous 70s sitcom, a spin-off of All in the Family, followed the Black couple “who moved on up” to the East Side of Manhattan from Queens after the success of George’s dry-cleaner chain.

“The fact that a group of Oscar winners eagerly agreed to play these iconic characters is a testament to the greatness of these shows and their creator, Norman Lear,” Kimmel said in a press release.

Other actors we can expect to see for the special will be Woody Harrelson, as Archie Bunker and Marisa Tomei, 54, as Edith. Their roles were made famous by the late Carroll O’Connor and Jean Stapleton.

We will also see Ellie Kemper, Will Ferrell and Justina Machado with more cast members to be announced soon.

“(We) are here to prove — with two great casts depicting ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ — the timelessness of human nature,” Lear said in a statement.

The one-night special is set to air on ABC in May.