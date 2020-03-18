Entertainment

Jamie Foxx Stars in Disney/Pixar’s First Black-Led Animated Feature

by Chelsea Lenora White
The first full trailer of Disney/Pixar’s Soul recently hit the internet and Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx is the lead voice actor, which marks the first time a Black character is at the center of a Pixar movie. Tina Fey, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, and Questlove are also part of the voice cast.

Directed by two-time Oscar winner Pete Docter, the story takes place between New York City and the never-before-seen cosmic realms “The You Seminar,” the fantastical place where we all discover our unique personalities. The tagline: “Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you … you?”

Soul is currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 19. It will be the second Pixar original film for 2020 following the recent release of Onward, which opened at over $39 million domestically.

