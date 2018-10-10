Janelle Monáe Joins Tessa Thompson in ‘Lady and the Tramp’ Reboot

Janelle Monáe added another movie to her résumé. The singer/actress joined the cast of Disney’s live-action Lady and the Tramp, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The voice cast will be led by her close friend and actress Tessa Thompson, who starred in Monáe’s short film, Dirty Computer, as Lady. Starring alongside the Westworld actress is Justin Theroux as Tramp.

The “Make Me Feel” singer was cast as Peg, the wise-cracking pound dog portrayed initially in the 1955 animated film by iconic jazz singer Peggy Lee.

Monáe will also appear as a Nazi-fighting doll in the film Welcome to Marwen and Harriet, a biopic about iconic Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman.