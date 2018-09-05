Janet Jackson Honored by Missy Elliott at 2018 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards

The 2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, held at Atlanta’s Woodruff Arts Center’s Symphony Hall on Aug. 30, respected Janet Jackson with the BMI Icon Award and featured an unexpected appearance by Missy Elliott. The occasion perceives the songwriters, producers, and publishers of the year’s most-performed R&B/Hip Hop melodies.

Metro Boomin was named Producer of Year for the third consecutive year. He likewise brought home Songwriter of the Year for his work on “Bad and Boujee,” “Bank Account” and “Mask Off.” Song of the Year went to The Weeknd’s “I Feel It Coming,” composed by Thomas Bangalter and Guy Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk. General Music Publishing Group (UMPG) was granted Publisher of the Year for the fourth year in a row. UMPG had 15 of the most performed songs of the year.

Moreover, the occasion honored the late Aretha Franklin, who, the performance rights association noted, “Was part of the BMI family for 50 years.” Tamela Mann sang “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” followed by “You’ve Got a Friend” in honor of the Queen of Soul.

Different entertainers included Atlanta rapper Derez De’shon (the 2018 BMI Social Star), H.E.R., and the 411 Dance Troupe. Songs by Janet Jackson were performed by Jussie Smollett (“That’s the Way Love Goes”), Justine Skye (“Let’s Wait Awhile”), Normani (“The Pleasure Principle”) and Teyana Taylor (“I Get Lonely”).

Missy Elliott later delivered a speech about the iconic singer.

The occasion was facilitated by Mike O’Neill, BMI President, and CEO, and Catherine Brewton, VP of Creative, Atlanta, alongside way of life identity Kenny Burns.