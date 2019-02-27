Janet Jackson Launching Las Vegas Residency in May

Janet Jackson will launch her first Las Vegas residency in May. The “Metamorphosis” show will begin on May 17 at place at Park Theater at Park MGM resort, with an initial run of 14 additional shows across May, July and August.

Members of Jackson’s fan club will receive access to an exclusive presale beginning Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. PST, with Citi cardmembers receiving access two hours later; tickets starting at $79 go on sale March 2 at 10 a.m. PST. Full dates are listed below.

According to the announcement, “’Metamorphosis’ peels back the layers of the immensely private life of Janet Jackson, sharing her transformation from a young girl with issues of self-esteem to global Icon. The centerpiece of this all new thought-provoking show, will be Janet herself, captivating you through your senses with electrifying visuals, explosive dance numbers, chart-topping hits and fan favorite deep cuts. Fans will follow her path to self-love, empowerment, motherhood and activism, amidst the challenges faced along her personal journey. She encourages her audiences to find their own light within themselves through her ‘Metamorphosis.’”

The show also features a special 30-year anniversary celebration of her ground-breaking album “Rhythm Nation.”

The singer released a new single, “Made for Now,” back in August and a new album is expected this year. She signed with Paradigm for representation in all areas in November.

The 15 dates going on sale are:

May 2019: 17, 18, 21, 22, 25, 26

July 2019: 24, 26, 27, 31

August 2019: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10