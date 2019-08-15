Janet Jackson Sneaks Up Behind ‘Super Fan-Dad’ To Surprise Him in Viral Video

Keith Strawder Sr. of Houston, Texas is a very happy man who recently got the experience of a lifetime thanks to his amazing sons.

Strawder’s sons graciously gifted him tickets to see Janet Jackson in Las Vegas and not only did he go to the show, but guess who he got to meet?

Yep, the 54-year-old just had his wildest dream come true: He not only got to meet his idol at her Sunday show in Las Vegas, but it’s documented on video and it has gone viral!

“He’ll probably come down off cloud nine sometime next year,” KB Strawder told the NY Post of his dad’s super cool adventure.

Here’s more via the NY Post.

It seems that Jackson’s team saw the Twitter video, which shows Keith’s elation over the tickets, and got in contact with his sons to organize an even bigger surprise.

“I had to keep this whole thing a secret [from him],” says KB, 30. “It came together flawlessly.”

After seeing Jackson perform at the Park Theater on Sunday, KB had his father follow him to an elevator area.

“I had to tell him someone wanted to give us an autographed Janet T-shirt,” KB recalls.

Instead, Jackson herself showed up.

In a video of the meeting, Keith is talking about how much he enjoyed the show when the singer walks up behind him. After saying that her stage entrance was his favorite part, she hugs him and says, “That’s really sweet,” as he gasps.

“I didn’t want to overreact,” Keith tells The Post, “I just wanted her to know that she’s such an overall wonderful person.”

The two had a conversation about San Diego, where he used to live, and it felt, “very normal, very easy,” says Keith, who calls himself Jackson’s No. 1 fan.

“It was like we’d been friends forever,” he says.

So, all we have to say at this point is that there is one thing this dad can’t say to his kids and that is: “What have you done for me lately?”