Janet Jackson’s Las Vegas ‘Metamorphosis’ Residency Grosses $13m

ABOVE: Singer Janet Jackson attends her residency debut “Metamorphosis” after party at On The Record Speakeasy and Club at Park MGM on May 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Park MGM)

Janet Jackson wrapped her 18-date “Metamorphosis” Las Vegas residency earlier this month, grossing $13 million and selling 76,813 tickets for the shows held at the Park Theater at Park MGM Hotel.

The music event ran from July 24 to August 17, and according to Billboard, on average, Jackson raked in $722,000 and sold over 4,000 tickets per night.

The music icon is listed as one of the biggest Vegas performers of this decade ahead of Celine Dion’s $704,000 opening pace (2011), Britney Spears’ $679,000 (2013) and the Backstreet Boys’ $593,000 (2017).

Back in February when the shows were announced, the description teased how “Metamorphosis” would “peel back the layers of the immensely private life of Janet Jackson, sharing her transformation from a young girl with issues of self-esteem to global Icon.”

Adding, “the centerpiece of this all new thought-provoking show, will be Janet herself, captivating you through your senses with electrifying visuals, explosive dance numbers, chart-topping hits and fan favorite deep cuts. The show also features a special 30-year anniversary celebration of her ground-breaking album Rhythm Nation. Fans will follow her path to self-love, empowerment, motherhood and activism, amidst the challenges faced along her personal journey. She encourages her audiences to find their own light within themselves through her Metamorphosis.”