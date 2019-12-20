Jeffrey L. Boney Appointed to Serve on National League of Cities’ Community and Economic Development Committee

Jeffrey L. Boney, Council Member, Missouri City, Texas, has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2020 Community and Economic Development (CED) federal advocacy committee.

This committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving housing, community and economic development, land use, recreation and parks, historic preservation and international competitiveness. The appointment was announced by NLC President Joe Buscaino, councilmember, Los Angeles, California.

“I am honored to have been appointed to the NLC’s Community and Economic Development federal advocacy committee,” said Boney. “Community and Economic Development have always been extremely important to me and they are issues I continue to advocate for as it relates to my constituents. I am looking forward to working collaboratively with my colleagues from across the country to ensure policymakers understand the issues that are important to us locally.”

As a committee member, Boney will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees ensure policymakers in Washington understand the most pressing issues facing local communities,” said Joe Buscaino, councilmember of Los Angeles, California, and president of the National League of Cities (NLC). “I am proud to have Jeffrey L. Boney join NLC’s Community and Economic Development committee on behalf of her/his/their residents. Together, with a team of local officials from across the country, we will strengthen the federal-local partnership, and ultimately create stronger cities, towns and villages.”

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Kevin Thompson, Councilmember, Mesa, Arizona, Vice Chair Kristopher Dahir, Councilman, Sparks, Nevada, and Vice Chair Emmett Jordan, Mayor, Greenbelt, Maryland.

For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees.