Jeffrey L. Boney Officially Launches Campaign For Missouri City Council Seeking to Put “Missouri City First!”

ABOVE: Jeffrey L. Boney with family, friends and supporters putting “Missouri City First” at his official campaign launch for Missouri City Council District B

Leading with a slogan of putting “Missouri City First!,” Jeffrey L. Boney recently held a campaign launch event at the historic Freedom Tree Park in Missouri City, Texas to announce his candidacy for Missouri City Council District B. Boney, who serves as the Associate Editor at the Forward Times newspaper since 2011, has been an active member of the Missouri City community for over 15 years. He was joined by his family, supporters, and a number of Missouri City residents who came out to hear his vision for the future of Missouri City. To find out more about the Jeffrey L. Boney Campaign, visit his website at www.boneyfordistrictb.com.

                                Jeffrey L. Boney and wife, Sharwin Boney

Fred Taylor, Jeffrey L. Boney and Christian Bible Church Sr. Pastor Rudolph White, Jr.

Grammy-nominated vocalist Brian Courtney Wilson and Jeffrey L. Boney

(L to R) Lynette Reddix, NAACP Missouri City & Vicinity Branch President; State Rep. Ron Reynolds (D-Missouri City); Cynthia Ginyard, Fort Bend County Chair; Jeffrey L. Boney, Missouri City Council District B Candidate; Grady Prestage, Fort Bend County Commissioner Precinct 2; Judge Joel Clouser, Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace; and Gary Majors, Precinct 2 Constable at campaign launch

