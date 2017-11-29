Jeffrey L. Boney Sworn In As Newest City Councilman in Missouri City

ABOVE: U.S. Federal Judge Clarease Rankin Yates administers the oath of office to Jeffrey L. Boney

This past Monday, November 20th, former banker and longtime community leader, Dr. Jeffrey L. Boney, was sworn in as the newest City Councilmember in Missouri City, Texas, representing District B, after winning his unopposed election on November 7, 2017.

A packed crowd in the Missouri City council chambers watched the inaugural ceremony, with U.S. federal judge Clarease Rankin Yates administering the oath of office to Boney.

In addition to his family witnessing the monumental event, several other attendees were spotted at the swearing-in ceremony for Boney, including U.S. Congressman Al Green, U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, State Representative Ron Reynolds, Fort Bend County Commissioner Grady Prestage, HCC Trustee Neeta Sane, Fort Bend Constable Gary Majors, Fort Bend Democratic Party Chair Cynthia Ginyard, Forward Times Publisher and CEO Karen Carter Richards, HAUL President and CEO Judson Robinson III, Curtis Williams, Justin R. Jordan, Cary P. Yates, and many more.

Rep. Reynolds also presented Boney with a proclamation and a flag that was flown over the Texas State Capitol in recognition of the occasion. Several of Boney’s new colleagues – Floyd Emery, Yolanda Ford and Anthony Maroulis – were also administered the oath of office after having won their respective campaign reelection bids.

Boney took his seat on the dais, only after Missouri City Council recognized retiring District B Councilmember Don Smith for his more than 13 years of service to Missouri City.

Prior to his swearing-in ceremony, Boney hosted an extremely well-attended Election Night Party to celebrate his unopposed victory. In spite of being unopposed, Boney still received nearly 900 votes, which is a strong showing for any first-time candidate for public office in Missouri City.

“I am extremely humbled by the show of support and confidence that the citizens of Missouri City have in me, and I am looking forward to working with my colleagues on Council to help move Missouri City forward in a progressive manner,” said Councilmember Boney. “I’m a visionary thought leader who is able to make independent and prudent decisions based on facts and proper information, while also taking into consideration the opinions and feedback of others. Everyone deserves to have their voices heard, even if there is a disagreement on select issues. It is important to me that every person is able to express their points of view, especially as we are witnessing the level of discord going on in Washington D.C. and across the country. Missouri City is a great city that needs people who are willing to ensure every person’s voice is heard, and fight for what is right. I hope to be that type of leader for my constituents and for my city.”

Councilmember Boney has been a resident of Missouri City since 2000. He and his wife, Sharwin, have been married for over 20 years, and have raised their three children in the Quail Green subdivision, while running a successful business headquartered in Missouri City.

Boney is the past president of the Quail Green Homeowners’ Association and has served on the Missouri City Community Development Advisory Committee since 2012, where he is past Vice-Chair. As a former bank executive with Washington Mutual Bank for over 11 years, along with being the former President and CEO of the Houston Citizens Chamber of Commerce (now known as the Greater Houston Black Chamber or GHBC), and founder of the Texas Business Alliance, Boney has assisted countless small businesses in capital planning, business expansion and has led initiatives connecting large corporations to the services of small business owners, including creating the Youth Entrepreneurship Academy, which is a small business incubator to help teenagers start new businesses.

Boney has a Bachelor’s of Business Administration from Texas Southern University and an Honorary Doctorate in Organizational Leadership from Juliana King University. He has served as an Adjunct Professor in the school of Business Administration at Houston Community College, and in addition to his many endeavors, Boney serves as Associate Editor, and is a nationally award-winning journalist for the historic Houston Forward Times newspaper. Boney also serves as the host of his own radio show, and is a frequent contributor on CNN Headline News, being regularly featured on the “Nancy Grace Show” and “Primetime Justice with Ashleigh Banfield,” and is a dynamic, international speaker with a no-nonsense approach to business and leadership development, community engagement and economic empowerment.

Please join us in congratulating Councilman Jeffrey L. Boney on his latest accomplishment and wish him the best in his new role helping lead Missouri City into the future.