Jennifer Lopez Drops DSW Shoe Collection

Jennifer Lopez’s shoe collection is finally here.

The star announced last month that she’s entering the fashion industry with a Camuto Group collaboration — and the highly-anticipated footwear line officially launched Monday, exclusively at Designer Shoe Warehouse stores and online at DSW.com.

From leopard-print pumps and studded sneakers, to sky-high metallic platforms and neon stilettos ranging from $59 to $189, JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ is a perfect reflection of the actress and singer’s signature sexy and glamorous aesthetic (and we can picture her pairing every style with big hair, her famous bedazzled Starbucks cup and oversize hoop earrings).

“Since the beginning of my career, I’ve wanted to do it all – music, movies, and fashion. There are so many facets to my career, and that’s what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW. This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami,” Lopez, 50, said in a press release.