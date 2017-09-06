JJ Watt is the $20 Million Dollar + Man

As of 3:00pm Tuesday September 5, 2017 JJ Watt, defensive end for the Houston Texans, has raised $20,169,963 by way of 184,827 donors. $20 million is an incredible jump from his initial fundraising $200,000 goal and a testament to the generosity of people who want to aid in the hurricane relief efforts. Watt along with teammates DeAndre Hopkins (WR), Jadeveon Clowney (DE), Tom Savage (QB), Whitney Mercilus (LB), Lamar Miller (RB) and plenty more began distributing donated supplies Sunday at four locations that were gravely impacted by Hurricane Harvey. 10 semi-trucks full of donations stopped at North Main Church of God in Christ in Independence Heights, the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston in Meyerland, Carroll Academy and Christian Tabernacle Church. It’s no surprise that Watt’s jersey has leapt up the sales charts as the football season fast approaches.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien announced Monday that the Texans will play their home opener at NRG stadium as planned. “Sunday’s game, I can confirm to you, will be played here in Houston against the Jacksonville Jaguars,” O’Brien explained. “(Houston Texans President) Jamey Rootes spoke with Mayor Turner and Judge Ed Emmett – obviously Bob McNair involved with that – and everyone agrees that our game will not take resources away from other parts of the city and that this game will be an opportunity to continue to bring us all together as Houstonians and as Texans.”