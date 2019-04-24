John Singleton Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

John Singleton, the Oscar nominated director and writer of “Boyz N’ the Hood,” has suffered a stroke.

Sources confirm to Variety that Singleton checked himself into the hospital earlier this week after experiencing pain in his leg.

The stroke has been characterized by doctors as “mild.”

Singleton’s family released a statement Saturday afternoon confirming his hospitalization.

“John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care,” the family statement said. “We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”

Singleton most recently has been active in television. He’s creator and exec producer of the FX drama series “Snowfall,” which heads into its third season this year. He earned an Emmy nomination in 2017 for directing an episode of FX’s much-lauded “The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

“We are sad to learn the news of John’s condition, but we know he’s a fighter,” FX Networks said in a statement. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at FX and his ‘Snowfall’ family are with him and we are hopeful for a complete and speedy recovery.”

According to TMZ, which broke the news, Singleton had been on a flight from Costa Rica back to the U.S., which may have contributed to the incident.

Singleton, who also directed films “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Four Brothers” and “Shaft,” received two Emmy nominations in 2017 for helming “The People v. O.J. Simpson” and documentary “L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later.” He also directed the music video for Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time.”