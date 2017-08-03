HCC Spring 2017 banner

Jones Plaza Re-Design Project RFQ

Houston First Corporation (“HFC”) is pleased to issue this Request for Qualifications (“RFQ”) from experienced urban design firms, landscape architects or architects capable of creating an inspired, iconic, accessible and welcoming design for the reconstruction of Jones Plaza — a significant 1.5-acre urban block in the heart of the Theater District in Downtown Houston.

Documents are available online at www.houstonfirst.com/do-business. Questions should be submitted by email to bids@houstonfirst.com.

