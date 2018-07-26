Juliana King University Celebrates 6th Annual Graduation Ceremony

ABOVE: Dr. Delores Tyler Brown and JKU Founder Dr. Juliana King

In just a few weeks, Juliana King University (JKU) will celebrate its 6th Annual Graduation Ceremony, where almost 100 students to graduate with Bachelor, Master, Doctorate, and PhD Degrees. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at the Houston Marriott Westchase located at 2900 Briarpark in Houston, Texas.

In addition to the graduation ceremony, there will be over 10 community leaders awarded Honorary Master and Doctorate Degrees. There will also be at least 30 students getting certification in School of Ministry.

“I am so excited to be a part of this momentous occasion,” said Dr. JoAnn Ajayi-Scott, VP of Communications and Dean of Graduate Studies at JKU.

Many students have benefitted from the presence of Juliana King University in Houston, Texas.

Dr. Godfrey Bisong, a graduate of JKU, truly admires Dr. Juliana King and the groundbreaking work she has done to prepare students from grassroots to fullness of purpose in all fields of ministry. He received several degrees from JKU. Now, he is an instructor and ambassador for this up and coming premier Christian university. As a pastor, graduating with several degrees from JKU has leverage Dr. Godfrey Bisong to inspire other members at his church to further their Christian education and earn their degrees.

“He is a true champion for JKU,” stated another student graduating this summer. “Dr. Godfrey Bisong is always looking for ways to support JKU.”

Headquartered in Houston, JKU has been one of the fastest growing leaders in Christian education, with campuses here in Texas, as well as in Nigeria and Europe. JKU not only offers training in various subject matter, but they also provide Associate’s, Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctorate degrees in different disciplines of religious studies. Thousands of people have matriculated through the university, where they attest to have found the level of JKU programs to be equivalent to that of other Christian universities across the United States.

“Juliana King University School of ministry is designed to develop leaders from the grassroots fullness of their ministry,” said JKU Founder Dr. Juliana King. “This quality of education not only advances the students preparation in their work for the Lord, it also advances their ability to manage that which God has entrusted in their hand. Our practical approach has helped hundreds of leaders reach their goals.”

Since 2009, the focus of the university has been on educating, equipping and empowering leaders, but they added a new component to create exchange educational programs for international students, offering program degrees, and focusing on individuals interested in going into the ministry. Since expanding its focus, thousands of students worldwide have graduated with Associate’s, Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctorate degrees from JKU, and many worthy community leaders have been awarded with honorary doctorate degrees. JKU also offers accelerated degree programs and certifications in ministry.

Additionally, through its honorary degree programs and FREE School of Ministry certification program, outstanding community and Christian leaders will be recognized.

For more information on Juliana King University (JKU), please visit www.julianakinguniversity.org.