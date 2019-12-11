Fashion

“Jumanji: The Next Level” Premiere and More

by Grace Boateng
Check out some of the fashion trends on the blue carpet of the “Jumanji: The Next Level” Premiere and More.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Kelly Rowland attends the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Lamorne Morris attends the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 08: Alfre Woodard attends CNN Heroes at the American Museum of Natural History on December 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 08: Caleb Mclaughlin attends CNN Heroes at the American Museum of Natural History on December 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: Renee Elise Goldsberry arrives at the premiere of Netflix’s “Fast And Furious: Spy Racers” at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood on December 07, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
