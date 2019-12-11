Check out some of the fashion trends on the blue carpet of the “Jumanji: The Next Level” Premiere and More.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Kelly Rowland attends the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Lamorne Morris attends the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 08: Alfre Woodard attends CNN Heroes at the American Museum of Natural History on December 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 08: Caleb Mclaughlin attends CNN Heroes at the American Museum of Natural History on December 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)