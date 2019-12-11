Check out some of the fashion trends on the blue carpet of the “Jumanji: The Next Level” Premiere and More. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Kelly Rowland attends the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,) HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Lamorne Morris attends the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 08: Alfre Woodard attends CNN Heroes at the American Museum of Natural History on December 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 08: Caleb Mclaughlin attends CNN Heroes at the American Museum of Natural History on December 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: Renee Elise Goldsberry arrives at the premiere of Netflix’s “Fast And Furious: Spy Racers” at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood on December 07, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail You may also like 2019 American Music Awards December 3, 2019 “Queen & Slim” Premiere at AFI FEST 2019 November 25, 2019 2019 Soul Train Awards November 20, 2019 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards November 13, 2019 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala November 6, 2019 Looks of the Week October 30, 2019 2019 InStyle Awards October 23, 2019 ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented... October 16, 2019 Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala at Tyler... October 9, 2019 2019 Toronto International Film Festival October 2, 2019