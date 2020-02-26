Kairos Time in a Cronos World

Ecclesiastes 12:7-14

The Taj Mahal is one of the most beautiful and costly tombs in the world. The colorful legends which surround the building of the Taj Mahal are all fascinating. But, there is one that haunts and disturbs.

Shah-Jahan, the powerful Mogul emperor, was in grief. His favorite wife had died. He loved her deeply and he was devastated by her loss. He decided to honor her in a signal way. He would construct an incredible temple, the likes of which the world had never seen. The temple would serve as her tomb and would be a memorial tribute to her and the dramatic symbol of his love for her.

Her coffin was placed in the center of a large parcel of land and construction of the temple began around it. No expense would be spared. He wanted to make her final resting place magnificent and breathtaking.

But as the weeks turned into months, the Shah’s grief was eclipsed by his passion for this building project.

–He no longer missed her.

–He hardly thought of her at all any more.

–He no longer mourned her absence.

–He was now totally consumed with the details of the building project.

–He was completely obsessed with the construction of the temple.

It’s all he thought about. It was on his mind night and day-the building of this magnificent temple.

Then one day while hurriedly walking from one side of the construction site to the other, he accidentally bumped his leg against a wooden box. The prince was irritated by this. Impatiently, he brushed the dust off his leg and ordered the workers to throw the box out immediately. What was that box doing here in the middle of the building anyway? Get it out of here right now!

Shah-Jahan didn’t realize that the box held the remains of his beloved wife. He threw out her coffin. He forgot she was there. (Max Lucado, The Applause of Heaven, pp. 131-132)

The one the temple was built for was cast out. The one who inspired the whole project in the first place was now forgotten. The one the temple was intended to honor was harshly pushed aside, absentmindedly thrown away, blatantly ignored, but the temple was erected anyway. Isn’t that amazing?

Could someone build a temple and forget why? Could someone sculpt a tribute and forget the hero? Could someone celebrate an anniversary and forget the guest of honor? Could someone create a memorial and forget who was supposed to be remembered?

This dramatic ancient legend is a painfully relevant parable for the way some people live life today. They get the Cronos measurements of time get them mixed up with the real meaning of time and they ignore the Kairos moments of time.

QUESTION: WHY DID KOBE DIE AT THE YOUNG AGE OF 41 ALONG WITH HIS OLDEST DAUGHTER? DID KAIROS MOMENTS OF PRIORITY CHANLLENGE KOBE’S CRONOS MINUTES OF TIME? Did the Kairos meaning of time lash out at Kobe’s use of his Cronos time without him knowing that his Cronos time had run out or had be used up? Kobe’s Life Summary Facts:

Drafted at 18 years old straight out of high school

Played pro for 20 years and retired at 38

Known icon of basketball around the world by all languages

Made millions of dollars from the game he loved and side endorsements

His Cronos ended at age 41

The ancient Greek world understood that time was too big for just one word, so they created two words to represent and understand the meaning of time. The Greeks created Cronos time to measure time as it comes and passes in minutes, seconds, hour, days, weeks, months and years. Cronos:

the day-time and year your child was born

Cronos time: the day, time, and year one gets married

Cronos time: the day, time and year one graduates from school

Cronos time: the day, the time, the month and the year you bought your first car

Cronos time: the day, the time, the month and the year you had a surgery

: the day, the time, the month and the year you left home to stay in your own place

Cronos time: the first time you got your first paycheck

But the Greeks had another word for time, Kairos. Kairos time is an expressed action that happens or takes place to give life of special meaning. Kairos time is an action that takes place to give life meaning that cannot exactly be put on a human schedule.

Kairos time: when will I know that he or she is the right one for me?

Kairos time: when should I tell her or him that I am in love with them?

Kairos time: when will I become a man or when will I become a woman?

Kairos time: when will I heal from a bad experience?

Kairos time: when will God answer my prayers?

Kairos time: How many things do I need to go through experiences to learn certain this lesson?

In short Cronos time is measured in QUANITY. Kairos time is measured in QUALITY. Some people’s QUANTITY of living overrules their QUALITY of life. Someone said it well when they said, “It’s not how long you live your live but what you did while you lived.”

Christians must constantly make certain they are measuring both times accurately daily. How are you spending your time these days? Jesus talks about the two roads people travel: the narrow road and the broad road. The board road is the populated road of entertainment and excitement. The narrow road is the less traveled road of truth and trusting God.

Takes aways from the message today:

Are you living your best life today even if tomorrow does not come? Are you living according to God’s plan for your life? Jeremiah 29:11 Is there anything you need to correct that you can correct today knowing that God would be pleased with you if you did; Do you need to takes only a minute to forgive t someone or to show someone that you love them. Dr. Benjamin E. Mays, former president of Moore House College wrote:

I’ve only just a minute,

Only sixty seconds in it.

Forced upon me, can’t refuse it,

Didn’t seek it, didn’t choose it,

But it’s up to me to use it.

I must suffer if I lose it,

Give an account if I abuse it,

Just a tiny little minute,

But eternity is in it.

Are you ready to make your exit from this world of evil without any of its earthly attachments that can keep you out of heaven to see God?

Were Kobe and his daughter ready? Had Kobe taught his daughter “The 4-Spiritual Laws” before her short Cronos ended?

Were their priorities in place for eternity?

They left everything they gained in this world because they had NO MORE CRONOS TIME LEFT.

Did their Kairos time add up to be MEANINGFUL MOMENTS that counted with God?

Conclusion: ONLY WHAT YOU DO FOR CHRIST WILL LAST

You may build great cathedrals large or small,

you can build skyscrapers grand and tall,

you may conquer all the failures of the past,

but only what you do for Christ will last.



Remember only what You do for Christ will last.

Remember only what you do for Christ will last,

only what you do for Him will be counted at the end;

only what you do for Christ will last.



You may seek earthly power and fame,

the world might be impressed by your great name,

soon the glories of this life will all be past,

but only what you do for Christ will last.