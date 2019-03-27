Kanye Raises Money for Mental Health via Pop-Up ‘Yeezy’ Lemonade Stalls

Over the weekend, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian set up a lemonade stand with their daughters, Chicago and North, to raise money for mental health.

The initiative reportedly was a collaborative effort with America’s National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Partnering with Adidas, the rapper’s ‘Yeezy Stands’ saw families selling limited pairs of his unreleased sneakers – the YEEZY Boost 7000 V2 ‘Geode’.

Kardashian hit up Twitter to say: “In the continued spirit of bringing people & families together, the brand has selected unexpected locations for the stands to connect [with] communities throughout the country.”

She added: “All proceeds made via the stands will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.”

“Kim was walking around and holding Chicago and Chicago was eating veggie sticks,” a source tells Us Weekly. “She seemed really happy.”

The source adds: “Kanye was super social with fans and shook hands and took pictures and was in a great mood.”

West previously opened up about his mental health struggles. In an interview with Big Boy TV last year, he revealed that he was “diagnosed with a mental condition” at age of 39.

“I think everybody got something,” he continued. “But like I said on the album [Ye], it’s not a disability. It’s a superpower.”