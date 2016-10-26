Kanye West Lashes Out at Jay Z after Kim Kardashian’s Robbery

Kanye West is upset that Jay Z didn’t pay a visit to him and his wife, Kim Kardashian, after she was robbed at gunpoint earlier this month. The rapper revealed his beef with Jay Z during his Seattle concert on Wednesday, October 19.

In videos posted by concertgoers on Twitter, West can be heard saying: “Don’t call me after the robbery and say, ‘How you feelin’?’ You wanna know how I’m feeling? Come by the house … Bring the kids by the house, like we’re brothers.”

The Life of Pablo artist also revealed during his rant — which started when West began talking about “Tidal/Apple bulls–t” and collaborations with Drake and Meek Mill — that his daughter, North West, has never played with Jay Z and Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy.

“It went into some Tidal/Apple political s–t about percentage on songs,” West said of an argument with Jay. “I can’t take this s–t, bro! Our kids have never even played together.”

For her part, Kardashian has stayed out of the spotlight since the robbery in Paris. On Thursday, October 20, new developments in the investigation surfaced after footage of the thieves leaving Kardashian’s apartment was obtained by France’s M6 News.

In the clip, posted online, the five men who attacked Kardashian are seen approaching the luxury apartment building, three on bikes and two on foot, at around 2:29 a.m. on October 3.

All five suspects are still at large. Kardashian has been taking time to recover but is “determined” to do what she can to help with the investigation, her lawyer told Us Weekly.

“It’s a process,” Kris Jenner told E! News on Wednesday. “One day at a time. It’s a process.”