Kappa Alpha Psi, Fraternity Inc. Houston (TX) Alumni Chapter Hosts 3rd Annual Mental Health Symposium/Roundtable

ABOVE: Roundtable discussion with panel of experts (l-r) Dr. Kelly Kearney, Dr. Napoleon Higgins, Dr. Rheeda Walker, Dr. Melissa Rector and Katrice Stewart, LMSW

The members of Kappa Alpha Psi, Fraternity Inc. Houston (TX) Alumni Chapter, along with the Beta Upsilon Chapter (TSU) recently hosted their 3rd Annual Mental Health Symposium/Roundtable on the campus of Texas Southern University at the Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs. This year’s event was free to attendees from across the entire Greater Houston community. The roundtable panel of experts included: Dr. Napoleon Higgins; Dr. Kelly Kearney; Dr. Melissa Rector; Dr. Rheeda Walker; and Ms. Katrice Stewart, LMSW. This panel of professionals had an open dialogue Q&A with the audience on various topics ranging from mental health in communities of color, ADHD, child, adolescent and adult suicide and mood disorders. The purpose of the Mental Health Symposium/Roundtable is to present information, provide resources and bring awareness regarding key mental health concerns, in hopes of ‘Unlocking the Mystery of Mental Health,’ which was this year’s theme.

