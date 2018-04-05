Kashmere Gardens Elementary School Remembers Dr. King’s Legacy

On the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. the children of Kashmere Gardens Elementary School in Houston, Texas, under the leadership of artist, visionary, and art teacher Simone Hall, expressed what Dr. King means to them through the medium of art.

Students from the 1st to the 5th grade collaborated on two beautiful pieces of artwork. The first piece, titled “MLK on Peace, Love, and Happiness” is a triptych that was created on butcher paper using oil pastels. Each panel of the triptych represents a part of Dr. King’s dream. Students chose quotes from Dr. King that correlated to those three areas of his dream. Finally, the hands that are black and white, presented as the polarity of ethnicity also represents the multitude of colors of people who are all reaching toward peace, love, and happiness; just as we all continue to reach for Dr. King’s dream.

The second piece of work is titled, “Hope.” This large mural was created on butcher paper using oil pastels, markers, and acrylic paint. This abstract American flag includes a portrait of Dr. King that emerges from the blue and among the stars. The stripes are created from black and white hands that have inscribed on them the hopes and dreams of the students. Finally, the “Hope” that is written across the top of the mural is dripping down towards the hands that are reaching up for it. The meaning of that is up to the interpretation of the viewer.