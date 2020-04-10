Kelis to Co-Host Cannabis Cooking Competition on Netflix

Musician and chef Kelis has announced that she will be co-hosting a new cannabis cooking show on Netflix. ‘Cooked with Cannabis’ is set to be released on the 20th of April (4/20, of course!).

Kelis is well-known for hit songs like ‘Milkshake’ and ‘Caught out There’. However, the musician has also been pursuing a culinary career since 2006. Having graduated from cookery school, Le Cordon Bleu, and later releasing a cookbook, Kelis will now be helping to present the art of cannabis cookery to Netflix’s large international audience.

In an announcement post on Instagram, Kelis wrote:

“Anyone that knows me, knows how much I love my Netflix, so this is a dream come true. As a chef, I was intrigued by the food and as an everyday person, I was interested in how powerful this topic is in today’s society.”

Chef Leather Storrs will also co-host the six-episode series alongside Kelis. Each episode will feature three contestants hoping to wow judges by creating unique dishes, seasoned with cannabis. Episodes will also feature a unique host of judges, including talk show host Ricki Lake, actress Mary Lynn Rajskub and rappers Too $hort and El-P. Chefs will compare their cannabis cooking skills in the hope of winning a $10,000 prize.

Chef Leather Storrs told Food & Wine more about the show:

“Cooked with Cannabis is a show where weed is a seasoning rather than the reason. . . . The contestants had personal and romantic relationships with the herb and they knew its intricacies: medically, chemically, spiritually and as an intoxicant.”

It is hoped that people from all walks of life will tune in and appreciate the potential of the plant. Storrs adds that the show is “for food people, for stoners, and for folks that are curious about both”.

Kelis recently announced the 20th-anniversary re-release of her debut album, Kaleidoscope, and a tour to promote it. However, the tour has been delayed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.