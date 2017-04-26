Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ Tour Is Finally Here

Kendrick Lamar’s critically-acclaimed fourth studio undertaking DAMN. has successfully made its way to our music libraries, the star-studded Coachella stage and even center court for the NBA Playoffs.

Now that we’ve all gotten a chance to cozy up to the full-length project, K-Dot is bringing the 14 tracks to life with his newly announced “THE DAMN. TOUR” this summer along with two pleasantly surprising guests.

Dropping the official tour flyer for all of Instagram and Twitter to see, Kendrick reveals Houston’s own, Travi$ Scott and Virginia’s Big Baby D.R.A.M. for the 17-city excursion. Kicking off in Phoenix, the three will hit The Dirty South’s major cities such as Houston and Atlanta. They’ll then trek their way to the easternmost territories in Philly, Brooklyn, D.C. and Boston.

The “HUMBLE.” rapper even plans to hit Canada’s populous cities Toronto and Vancouver. He’ll then stop by Detroit, Chicago, Denver and Seattle before making his way back west to Oakland, California, Las Vegas and L.A. Complementing the Top Dog days of summer 2017, K-Dot, Travy and D.R.A.M. will begin touring on July 12 all the way through the beginning of August, giving TDE fans just a little less than a month to catch up with King Kunta.

American Express card members will be able to grab their tickets starting April 25 at 10 a.m. through April 27 10 p.m. while tickets for the general public will be made available on April 28.