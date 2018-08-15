Kevin Hart Awards $600,000 in Scholarship Money to HBCU Students

Kevin Hart has helped provide up to $600,000 in scholarships to 18 qualifying students attending historically black colleges and universities through his Help From The Hart charity.

The comedian has teamed up with the United Negro College Fund and Knowledge is Power Program (KIPP) Public schools, a nationwide network of free open-enrollment college-preparatory schools in underserved communities, to help found students from 11 colleges, including Tuskegee University, Xavier University, Morehouse College, Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University. He donated $300,000 of his own money, a number that was matched by KIPP.

“Education and knowledge are powerful,” said Hart. “I just wanted to do my part in providing opportunities for our future leaders, especially from my Philly hometown, and show support for HBCUs.”

The 18 students receiving college scholarships are high school graduates who attended KIPP public charter schools in eight different areas including the Arkansas Delta, Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC.

The award is based on students’ academic and personal achievements.

Hart held a surprise event for the winners in Los Angeles earlier this week and even shared a photo with them on Instagram. He gave a special shout-out to students from his hometown of Philadelphia.

And it seems that this is just the start for the comedian.

“This is just the beginning,” he said. Trust me when I tell you there are a lot more kids who want to go to college who don’t have the money to make it happen.”