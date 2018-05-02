Kevin Hart Relives Cheating Scandal by Playing Himself in J. Cole Music Video

Kevin Hart is attempting to confront his demons again.

In J. Cole’s new music video for “Kevin’s Heart,” the comedian takes on the cheating scandal from September 2017 when he admitted to being unfaithful to then-eight-months pregnant wife Eniko Parrish.

Hart 38, plays himself as he goes through a day presumably amid the news that an unidentified person allegedly tried to extort him for a sexually suggestive video.

The J.Cole-directed visual accompaniment opens with men and women staring at and judging Hart in a supermarket as the star peruses the aisles. Then in the car, Hart hears radio hosts discussing his “situation” before a woman in the car next to him sends flirtatious vibes and an older woman judges him with disgust.

Cut to another store, Hart is looking at strollers, as a fan instructs a young boy to take a picture of them and she gets uncomfortably handsy with Hart.

Lastly, during a dinner, Hart receives a note from a waitress, that reads, “Look at the bar,” where a woman is eager to invite him over. Hart, who appears frustrated, escapes to the bathroom where a man uses the stall next to him, saying: “Nobody’s perfect and you’re only human. Learn from it, man. Learn from it.”

The music video ends with “Choose Wisely” written in the sky as Hart arrives home with his groceries.

In December, Hart apologized to Parrish as he emotionally revealed that someone was using the tapes and images to allegedly extort money from him.

“I’m guilty, regardless of how it happened and what was involved, the s– that I can’t talk about, I’m guilty. I’m wrong,” Hart said in an interview with the Power 105.1 FM show The Breakfast Club. “It’s beyond irresponsible. There’s no way around it. That’s Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment. That’s not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed you lay in it.”