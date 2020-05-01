Kinder HSPVA Receives Three Tommy Tune Awards for ‘The Color Purple’

Two HISD students receive scholarships

ABOVE: The cast of The Color Purple, pictured (front row, from left)Elise Gentry, Jordan Jones, Deja Bracey, Rodrick Barnes. (Middle Row) Kiana Ardoin, Tori Hicks, Cami Moses, Dawson Williams, Ayanna Denning, Dionne Bracey, Kaleigh Medlow, Sydnie Harris, Olutomilola Akinwande, Keri Palmer, Alexandria Collins, Anaya Judson. (Back Row) Kenidee Wedlaw-Farmer, Matthew Garza, Adora Goodluck, Jacquelyn Simmons, Camara White, Grant Eason, Rashard McMiller, Jaden Madgett, Aspen Mason, Rylan Carroll, Tobias Rytting, Josh Garvin. (Photo courtesy of Kinder HSPVA friends)

HISD’s Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts received three Tommy Tune Awards for its production of “The Color Purple” in the annual competition, which celebrates the educational value and excellence of high school musical theatre in the Greater Houston area.

The awards were announced during a first-of-its-kind online presentation on Facebook and YouTube on Tuesday night. The show featured Broadway, television and film stars along with production and theatrical professionals from across the nation.

Kinder HSPVA won the following awards:

Best Supporting Actress – Cami Moses

Featured Performer – The Church Ladies (Tomi Akinwande, Alexandria Collins, and Keri Palmer)

Choreography– Courtney Jones (faculty member and former student)

“I am so proud of our talented students and staff at Kinder HSPVA, and I congratulate them on being 2020 Tommy Tune Award winners,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “I am in awe of their hard work and dedication, and I’m excited to see where their futures take them.”

The production involved students from every creative department at Kinder HSPVA.

“I could not be prouder of our team,” Principal R. Scott Allen said. “Everyone did an outstanding job on ‘The Color Purple,’ and we all look forward to the day when we are back in place working on our next production. As the theater community says, ‘The curtain will rise again.’”

In addition to recognizing excellence in high school musicals, the Tommy Tune Awards Program also gives scholarships to graduating seniors who plan to pursue a career in the arts. The average award amount is $3,100 each. Sharpstown High School student Elijah Small and Kinder HSPVA student Jackie Simmons have been awarded scholarships.

The awards are administered by Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS). They are named for Tony-winning actor, dancer, director, producer, and choreographer Tommy Tune, who is a graduate of HISD’s Lamar High School.