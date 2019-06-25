Kings Killing Kings – [Black America’s New K.K.K.]

“When two brothers fight to the death, it is a stranger that inherits their father’s land.” –African Proverb

I know. The headline hurts. To some it may come across as extreme.

Comparing the fratricidal conflicts that keep funeral homes and t-shirt vendors rich in our community to the history of public lynching and institutionalized terrorism perpetrated by the Ku Klux Klan, is unfair. I feel you.

However, what hurts more than this headline is reading about Marlin Jordan, who was killed (the day before I wrote this) protecting his girlfriend during an attempted robbery. His girlfriend described the shooter as a Black male.

What hurts more than the headline is the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) statistic that states that the homicide rate among Black people in America is nearly quadruple the national average. I understand that statistics are sometimes used as tools of propaganda. While I may not trust the government’s skewed numbers, I do trust my own eyes, ears and personal experiences working in my community.

We are slaughtering each other heartlessly and mercilessly way too often.

What hurts more than the headline is reading that at least 43 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend of May 27th.

What hurts more than the headline is watching mothers of murdered sons and daughters try and pick up the pieces, mentally and emotionally, after having to bury a child whose blood was spilled on the concrete for no justifiable reason. These parents will never be the same.

If the headline pisses you off more than seeing Kings Kill Kings throughout America every day then you might be part of the problem.

Why do I compare Kings Killing Kings to the K.K.K.?

First of all, the tortuous evils committed against our fore parents by White Supremacist outfits like the K.K.K. can only be duplicated by the originators.

Black people don’t traditionally hang one another from trees, behead one another, turn public lynchings into family-friendly picnics, or cut off the testicles of a murder victim and use them for keepsakes and souvenirs. We, by nature, are not that evil. However, if the basic tenant of White Supremacy is the subjugation and “elimination” of all non-White people (while preserving all things White), I would have to argue that every time you senselessly take the life of a Black person you are acting as a tool of White Supremacy. While the sheer barbarism of our evil done to one another may not completely rise to the level of the lynch mobs of the old South, if we don’t stop the senseless bloodshed in our community, before long we’ll be running neck and neck with them.

Think this over. What if a group of Ku Klux Klan members decided to put on their White sheets and showed up 100 deep on the South side of Chicago (in gang territory), Houston’s Third Ward, South Central L.A. or the “Pork n Beans” Projects in Miami? What if the K.K.K. showed up to the hood in Brooklyn, North Philly, Atlanta, St. Louis, Baton Rouge or any other city where we kill one another disproportionately?

I guarantee, if a gang of White sheets pulled up into any hood we would unite, organize and mobilize like never before to rid our neighborhood of the K.K.K.

All I’m saying is, the same energy we would use to come together to fight against the K.K.K. in our own neighborhoods, is the same energy we must use to come together and unite to fight against Kings Killing Kings.

There are different types of hatred. The worst of all is SELF-HATRED. Truth is, if you are Black in America you are more likely to be killed by one of your own. The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan teaches that the enemy has “made us into himself.” His hatred for Black people has been “programmed” into Black people; causing many of us to fight and kill one another. God comes to give us a new mind, heart and spirit. It starts with the knowledge of self. Knowledge of Self produces, Love for self. Love for self produces respect for self. And respect for self produces respect for Life.

If you didn’t like the headline, know that it was designed to get your attention, and more importantly, activate your consciousness in hopes that it turns into action.

We must establish “conflict resolution” centers in every community where there is rampant violence. We must create respected councils to identify conflict before it turns into gunplay and address it before it turns deadly. We can no longer rant about what we would have done in a “face off” with the K.K.K., if we are willing to do nothing in the face of our Kings Killing Kings.

Let us all make a commitment to do our part to become ambassadors for peace in our neighborhoods.