KIPP Texas-Houston Update on Return Date for Students and Services for the Community

While Gov. Greg Abbott ordered schools in Texas to remain closed until Monday, May 4, KIPP Texas Public Schools will be closed until notified by local and state health officials it is safe for everyone to return. Our focus now: distance learning and food distribution to our students and communities.

Meals for ALL Ages 19 and under



Parents/guardians of children 19 and under now may pick up meals for their children without their child(ren) present. Parents without children present must provide one of the following documents to pick up meals. Parents may display their document from their vehicle’s window or have it on the vehicle’s dash. This new requirement is to check for eligibility as well as for required record keeping. Documentation may include:

A school ID for child(ren)

An individual student report card

An official email or letter from the school listing children who are enrolled in school

Attendance record or other official school document showing the name of child(ren)

A student pick-up placard displaying the name of child(ren)

A birth certificate

Without a piece of documentation, parents will receive meals only for the number of children present with them in the vehicle. This change is due to an eased requirement from the U.S. and Texas Department of Agriculture.

KIPP Texas is honored to be able to serve free meals to our families and the communities where we educate children. To date, KIPP Texas has served almost 47,000 meals.

