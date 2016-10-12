Knowledge And IQ In A Social Democracy

“Say it ain’t so”. The foolishness taking place during the 2016 Presidential election can truly destroy a democratic nation-state. America, you know it, I know it, and world sees it. Yet, there are too many Americans simply seeking a change for the sake of change. And, of course, the change some Americans desire will bring about the collapse of American society: foretold is forewarned. The 2016 Presidential election is an IQ-Test, but above all, a moral-conscience-test on what is the true spiritual meaning of American social democracy. The world is watching and waiting to see the results of the 2016 Presidential election. The question is: what’s next America? Do we want a country of foolishness and chaos or a country that lives out the true meaning of The American Dream? Without a doubt, “The house of the wicked shall be overthrown: but the tabernacle of the upright shall flourish.” (Proverbs 14: 11). Be vigilant America, God is spiritually watching! The 2016 Presidential election is a spiritual-conscience-referendum on whether or not Americans can love and serve God by loving and serving each other. Because, Godly Americans know, that Children of God understand: “Seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” (Matthew 6: 33).

The 2016 Presidential election is a moral “conscience” test for American society, as well as, the world community. And, if Americans make the wrong decision the “whole” world is in “mucho grande” trouble. Therefore, the questions are:

Can we “all” become “loyal” Americans?

Can we “all” live out the true meaning of the Preamble to the U. S. Constitution?

Can “all” Americans live out the true meaning of the U.S. Constitution itself?

The “survival” stakes are indeed very high, because the survival of future generations of Americans weighs in the balance. Therefore, believe God’s message to America: “Behold I stand at the door and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come into him, and will sup with him, and he with me.” (Revelation 3: 20).

God has a spiritual IQ Test message for twenty-first century Christian churches. The Messenger (Jesus Christ the Righteous One) has not changed; therefore do not change the

message for the sake of privilege for the few: “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever.” (Hebrews 13: 8). God also has a “spiritual” message for the Christian Right “Evangelical” Movement, because your involvement in the political process has not spiritually improved the IQ of the body politics. My “spiritual” Christian Evangelical brethren heed this spiritual/political message: “There is no wisdom nor understanding nor counsel against the Lord.” (Proverbs 21:30). Hopefully, this scripture will “prick” your moral conscience, by sanctifying you in the truth of God that equal is equal, not equal is more or less equal, because we all know that silence is consent, not golden.

In 1992 Rodney King received a monumental undeserved brutal beating by individuals who were paid protectors of civil liberties and civil rights. This “brutal” police beating ignited the Los Angeles riots. On the third day of the riots Rodney King’s life was resurrected (divinely inspired), when he asked this “divine” question: “Can We All Get Along?” The 2016 Presidential election is asking America that same question in a more profound spiritual-socio-political-context: “Can America Lead the “Free-World” by Morally-Correct-Positive-Examples, and not by selling wolf tickets, and above all, not by the barrel of guns?” To be sure, we all know that America is not going to “mess” with “fools” with nuclear weaponry that is potentially provoking a nuclear war. This is why one fool talking about other fools acquiring nuclear weapons is completely foolishness to the “nth” degree. Supporting and encouraging nuclear proliferation is an insane proposition.

One Presidential candidate has viciously called the other “crooked”, while at the same time, displaying to the world community, by words and actions, that he is both “a crook” and an emotionally “Unhinged” individual. Question: can America governmentally manage both “crook” and “KRAZY”, at the same time, without fostering “National Disaster?” America, “The Wise Men” followed the Star of Bethlehem that led them to the Manger, and we all know that the Manger teaches us a profound spiritual lesson about LIFE. America, what “STARS” are you following? Is it the Star of Bethlehem? Or is it the “EVIL STAR” of “Trump” (fool’s gold)? Because, without a doubt, the Trump Star represents utter “moral” confusion, political confusion, as well as, international monetary confusion. Those individuals that think they will receive a dollar will be hollering. And, of course, we all know: “God is not the author of confusion, but peace, as in all churches of the saints.” (1 Corinthians 14:33). In fact, Trump’s antics, his unbalanced behavior, and hateful statements against Non-Whites has exposed the “thin veiling that America thought hid her historical past of institutional racism, sexism, and religious bigotry. America prepare, for the eternal bonfire, because the fire is on its way, and both the righteous and the unrighteous shall be consumed.

America, our social history should inform us, and our religious understanding should guide our social interaction with each other, because we all know: “What then shall we say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8:31). Only Americans (your VOTE) can save America from itself, because the 2016 Presidential election is truly an IQ Test. Selah!