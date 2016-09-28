LADY PANTHERS SWEEP SWAC VOLLEYBALL HONORS

Prairie View A&M University Volleyball swept the weekly Southwestern Athletic Conference honors.

Larissa Martinez won both Offensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week, Christen Augustine won Defensive Player of the Week, and Mykaeli Franklin was named Setter of the Week.

Martinez (5-10 OH Fr. San Antonio, Texas/O’Connor HS) recorded 35 kills and 21 digs in three road matches last week. Martinez had back-to-back career highs in kills, with 13 (and nine digs) at Grambling St. on Friday and 14 (with seven digs) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Saturday night. Martinez added eight kills and five digs against Texas-Rio Grande Valley Tuesday night. She also had four assists and one service ace over the three-match stretch.

Augustine (5-5 DS So. Humble, Texas/ Summer Creek HS) had 46 digs (averaging 4.3 per game) along with three assists, helping the Lady Panthers to win five games last week in three matches last week. Augustine had a career-high 22 digs in a five-set match at Grambling St., followed by 10 digs in a 3-0 sweep at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. She had 14 digs Tuesday at Texas-Rio Grande Valley, her fifth straight double-digit dig contest and eighth of the season. It is the second career Defensive POW honor for Augustine.

Franklin (5-10 RS/S Seguin, Texas Seguin HS) totaled 62 assists to go along with 15 digs, 12 kills and six services aces in SWAC matches at Grambling St. and Arkansas Pine Bluff, and a non-conference road match at Texas-Rio Grande Valley. She had a career-high 29 assists along with four service aces, seven kills, and eight digs at GSU, and had 19 assists, five digs, three kills and two services aces at UAPB the next night. She ended the week with 14 assists against UTRGV, her fourth straight double-digit assist match.