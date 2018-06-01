Legends Do Live Partners with Fort Bend ISD for Senior Fest 2018

ABOVE: Students and Parents of Hightower High School at 2018 Senior Fest

Students from Hightower High School Close out the School Year with a Bang

This past week, Legends Do Live partnered with Fort Bend ISD to host their first-ever Senior Fest 2018 in Missouri City, Texas at Hightower High School.

Senior Fest is an annual event that focuses on preparing high school graduating seniors for life after high school by providing workshops, financial enrichment classes, scholarship awards (over $60,000 in scholarship raised in previous years), and free concert tickets, to promote a positive lifestyle after high school graduation while still enjoying things that youth are excited about.

Legends Do Live founders, Jarren Small and Douglas Johnson, chose to collaborate with Fort Bend ISD this year in what they refer to as the “Livest” end of the school year event and the hottest ticket in town. The two-day event featured a Senior Luncheon; an All-Star Scholarship Basketball Game, Decision Day; and an Empowerment Forum & Concert.

Legends Do Live is a non-profit organization that focuses on inner-city youth by providing and promoting ways to become accomplished youth, through partnerships, strategic planning, self-esteem building and interactive events. Legends Do Live also provides networking opportunities that cultivate individual gifts and that produces positive youth contributors by focusing on celebrating high school seniors and equipping them with the necessary tools to graduate.

“The kids aren’t the future, they are right now,” said Small. “So many people forget include the individuals who are affected most during this critical time, which are the students. Legends Do Live puts this event on because we were once those kids who needed that push and guidance from our younger peers. We are excited to encourage the youth to continue moving forward.”

On Thursday, May 24, hundreds of graduating seniors got to enjoy complimentary lunch as they geared up for Decision Day, where the seniors decide which college they want to attend. Seniors got to hear from several key speakers during a pep-rally style session in the Hightower auditorium featuring former Houston Texans player Wade Smith, former NFL player Herbert Taylor,

State Rep. Ron Reynolds, Missouri City Council Member Jeffrey L. Boney, Blake Simon, Ja’Leah Davis and many more.

Later that evening, Hightower High School hosted an All-Star Scholarship Basketball Game featuring a cast of student All-Stars. Proceeds from the game went towards scholarships for four special students where they were announced during halftime of the game.

On Friday, May 25, seniors attended a power-packed Empowerment Forum featuring keynote speaker Ron “Boss” Everline, personal fitness trainer to Award-winning actor and comedian, Kevin Hart, and a cast of young panelists from various professional backgrounds.

Everline has made personal fitness and training his life’s work. He trained for the royal family throughout Europe, Africa and the United Arab Emirates. His celebrity client list also includes Grammy-award winning R&B artist and actor Ne-Yo; singer, actress and host Christina Milian; former Cheetah Girl and star of “Empire Girls” Adrienne Bailon; and R&B artist and actor Trey Songz, to name a few. The Senior Fest 2018 Concert, in conjunction with Island Def Jam Records and Radio One- 97.9 The Box, featured performances from Rocky Banks, Bobby Session, Tim Woods, and student performer, Jessica Baines.

For Small, he states that Legends Do Live looks to change today’s urban landscape by fostering a generation of higher social awareness, strong intellectual pursuits, and constant economic success.

“Every individual possess the ability to make a difference in this world,” said Small. “Our goal is to merely motivate today’s youth to use their gifts, live life to the fullest, and leave a lasting legacy. Though strong collaborations we understand that if we dedicate ourselves to the advancement of our generation, we will not only be remembered but we will never die. We will be Legendary.”

For more information about Legends Do Live and to become a sponsor for future events, please visit their website at Legendsdolive.com.