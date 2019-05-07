Lens Of The People: Astrology

Good Afternoon, readers! Lens of The People is a column dedicated to the capture of the real-life scenarios and events of the local Houston area whilst also giving the thoughts and opinions of the Houston community its own voice to speak through.

Today, I turn my attention to the concept of astrology. Astrology is an incredibly fascinating concept of which people base their whole lives around, and as of late, it’s started to gain more and more steam and popularity, particularly on social media platforms such as Twitter. Whether you’re a Taurus, Cancer or Pisces, the question for the week is simply: “How closely do you view astrology in regards to your life, and what does your sign mean to you?” Here’s what the people have to say:

“In regards to my own life, I view astrology as a mechanism to compare how I’m feeling to what the stars say I should be feeling or going through. Ultimately, it’s just an excuse for why I may be feeling down or upset. Truly though, I do enjoy reading into the stars, and maybe it isn’t so much of an excuse since so many things really do coincide with my life. I’m a Scorpio and it’s one of my favorite things about myself. Scorpios are such fierce creatures, however we also happen to be water signs, which means we are also emotional creatures. I find myself to have both those qualities. I’m fierce until I’m burnt out, and then my true emotions come out.” -Kiara Chatman

“Being that I’m not a “true” Scorpio, because of my signs being Scorpio, Libra rising, and Aquarius moon; I would say that all of them together make me who I am. I’m not a typical Scorpio, Libra, or Aquarius so everyone gets surprised when I say I’m a Scorpio, with their first guesses being either of my other two. I feel as though overall, my personality is pretty even between the three, in that you could easily guess that I’m any of the three.” -Dee Sanchez

“Astrology, to me, is a perfect example of proof that there are other living beings in our galaxy. Each Star we see has their own set of planets that produce their own special population—this makes us wonder if we’re truly alone or not…. I’ve always been told that there was someone millions of light years away looking back at me (kinda mind blowing for a 6-year-old, but it’s true) and with the continued advancement in space travel, I do believe that one day we will be able to see and enhance the power that these distant stars hold. As for astrology signs, I think it’s all a big placebo just to get people to think of themselves as something they aren’t.” -Cainan Rodriguez

“I base a lot of my life around astrology actually. Astrology is more than just “what’s your sign?” There are a lot of layers no one knows about. It’s really about how the planets and other celestial bodies affect humans as a whole. When you look into it, it makes a lot more sense than just the little Twitter horoscopes. My Sun sign is an Aries and I love that for me. I am a self-starter, powerful, and confident in my roles as a leader being that. My moon sign is Scorpio, this means I have the emotions of a Scorpio. I feel things very deeply and I over analyze how I feel, and the world. There are twelve placements on your natal chart and I think everyone should know what they are or have someone like me read their chart. It gives you a better understanding of the cards you’ve been dealt in life and what you need to change.” -Jaya Nicole

Photographer’s Thoughts

I find the concept of astrology to be incredibly fascinating, though I don’t think I particularly place it on the same level of importance in regards to my life as others. I see it as a good way to relate to others who might share your same sign and to be honest, finding something out about your particular sign that’s accurate to the way you act in real life can be exciting. I, for one, am an Aries which is often characterized as having strong leadership and individualistic qualities, which is something I admire in others, and is something that I’ve always tried to be even before I understood what astrology was. Overall, astrology for me is a fascinating way in which we are able to think of ourselves as true individuals. I think that no matter how far we drift apart in terms of race, gender, etc., that it will always be comforting to have something to talk about that could very well just be fictional, and not have any bearing on your life the way other things that define you do.

This was Lens of The People, a column dedicated to giving the Houston community a voice and a platform. Stay on the lookout for more, all made possible by The Forward Times!