Lens Of The People: Mother’s Day

Good Afternoon, readers! Lens of The People is a column dedicated to the capture of the real-life scenarios and events in the local Houston area whilst also giving the thoughts and opinions of the Houston community itself its own voice to speak through.

Mother’s Day just occurred and I feel that it is only necessary that I bring my focus to the wonderful women of the world. The women who’ve sacrificed their time and money in order to be loving and generous role models, teachers and friends to their children. Not only teaching us how to be the best that we can be, but loving us all unconditionally every step of the way. Being a mother is a full time job, especially when you’re doing it on your own, so I want to take the time out in this week’s column to ask the public: How did you spend Mother’s Day and how would you like to thank your mother or the female guardian in your life? Here’s what the people had to say:

“I’m spent Mother’s Day taking my mother out for brunch. I would like to thank my mother for being my light in a dark world. Every time I seem lost I always seem to find my way back to her.”- Erin Wilson

“I took my mom out to the restaurant of her choice. I show her I’m thankful through my hard work and diligence in school and in everything I do. I will continue to only lift her up, as she is my reason for trying so hard.”-Joshua Phillips

“I usually celebrate Mexican Mother’s Day, which was on the 10th, however, I was not home to celebrate it with my mommy this year. Currently we’re in the midst of helping me move back to Dallas for the summer, so because I wasn’t home I thought I could take her out to eat and give her a gift on American Mother’s Day. My mother deserves the world. She has been a true inspiration by persevering through any hardship and establishing herself further than double standards had set the bar for her. Because of that I feel it is only right for me to continue my education so that she could relax and lean on me once in a while. She’s done so much to fight for our better future, so I am determined to make that a reality for her to show her how thankful I am.” -Fatima Alonso

“I spent my Mother’s Day doing homework and celebrating my birthday. I would like thank my mother by giving her all her needs and wants. She has sacrificed so much for me and I wouldn’t be able to pay her back in this lifetime or the next.” –Asia Hurst

“On Sunday, I slept until 2pm, because I work overnight on the weekend. When I woke up I typed up a poem, hit send, and called my mother before she received the message. We talked normally. I conformed to the normality of saying “Happy Mother’s Day,” even though I am happy for her every day and there are other days where I completely swell with gratitude that receive no national recognition. Nonetheless, I said what I said. Eventually, through tear-joyed eyes, she read the poem. Basically, I reminded her of the cushion of her existence for mine. Of course she does not need a reminder, but I wanted her to hear me say how grateful I am that she loved me the way she has so consistently. No missed beats. No holding back. Pure, unfiltered love. I expressed to her in poetic fashion how grateful I was to have been cultivated in such a divine soil of love. Because of my mother’s unconditional love, there is no condition that I cannot love through. Because of my mother’s love, sacrifice, discipline, burden, endurance, tears, pain, confusion, betrayal, encouragement, wisdom, kisses and hugs, I feel invincible in the face of a cold and ruthless world. She is my anchor to the truth of God. I am grateful that she is alive and that her life is indeed given to mine. Undeserved but unremitted, I am what I am and what I am is loved.”-Tyrelle John Haney

Photographer’s Thoughts

In all truth, I’m not sure where I could begin with my mother. My mother is an amazing person who’s dedicated so much time, energy and money into raising me. Ever since I was a child, she’s always been there for me, no matter what I did. She believes in me more than anyone else on this earth, and I think that more than anything else her sheer amount of love for me has shaped me into the person I am today, and I am exceptionally grateful for that. I truly owe her a debt that can never be repaid. For this Mother’s Day, I took my mom out to brunch, at one of her favorite restaurants, along with my grandmother and my aunt. Afterwards, we went to my Aunt’s house, where I and the rest of the men in my family, made food for all of the women. I also plan on buying her a bike, because that’s something she’s wanted for a while. I am truly grateful to her, and no matter what, I will love her always.

This was Lens of The People, a column dedicated to giving the Houston community a voice and a platform. Stay on the lookout for more, all made possible by The Forward Times!