Lens Of The People: New Year’s Resolution

Good Afternoon, readers! Lens of The People is a column dedicated to the capture of the real-life scenarios and events of the local Houston area whilst also giving the thoughts and opinions of the Houston community itself its own voice to speak through.

As the New Year has come, it’s only natural that people get their New Year’s Resolutions in order to see what they can do differently, what they can do better, or even decide for themselves if they want to do something entirely different with their lives as they start 2019. Whether it is as simple as going to the gym more or something much more complex like an internal change, these resolutions are embodiments of what people hold dear, and for some, it’s the only time of year they truly get to self-reflect. So naturally, the question of the week is: What is your New Year’s Resolution? Let’s see what the people have to say.

“My New Year’s resolution is to be more disciplined in every single aspect of my life. That means being spiritually, physically and especially financially disciplined so I can balance both my internal and external affairs in the New Year.” –Juwan Floyd Brown

______________________________________________________________

“For my New Year’s Resolution, I want to get some of my side goals done such as starting some of the businesses I have in mind, so I can start really getting serious with both my photography and videography skills. I’d also like to begin writing and directing some films as well.” -Jaden Body

______________________________________________________________

“This may sound broad as a New Year’s Resolution, but I want to be able to actually follow through with several things going on in my life and make really good things happen for myself, by myself. I want to be able to have the strength to be consistent with all of my goals.” -Alexus Altimirano

_____________________________________________________________

“My New Year’s Resolution is to be a better son, as well as a better brother to all 7 of my siblings, especially my older brother and my autistic younger brother. I also want to be able to support, both myself and my family better financially, and get as many hours as I can in here at UPS. It’s hard work, but it’s what I want to do.” -Christopher Gonzales

______________________________________________________________

“My New Year’s Resolution is to be who I am and not who anyone else wants me to be. To live for my purpose and my purpose only, and to live for my future and not in the past. As well as to continue to create my future going forward. My goal for 2019 is to not always do things in such a traditional sense and to break away from it, because in order to truly be myself and who I am, I may have to do things a little untraditionally.” -Trista Waddy

_____________________________________________________________

Photographer’s Thoughts

The goal that I have set for myself for 2019 is to become an inspiration to more and more people. I also want a much deeper overall understanding of the world we live in, beyond what we see online and on TV. I want to see reality with my very own eyes, and with that reality, light the way for others who are lost.

I hope all of you readers out there, not just in Houston, but in the world will have a great holiday season, and hope you have an even greater year to look forward to. It is my belief that if we’re always moving forward, living on to the next day, then progress is being made some way somehow. Yesterday is unchangeable, but for tomorrow, nothing is promised. We just all have to get there and create that tomorrow for ourselves.

This is Treyvon Waddy, hoping you all had a safe holiday season, and this was Lens of The People, a column dedicated to giving the Houston community a voice and a platform. Stay on the lookout for more, all made possible by The Forward Times!