Lens Of The People: Self-Expression

Good Afternoon, readers! Lens of The People is a column dedicated to the capture of the real-life scenarios and events in the local Houston area whilst also giving the thoughts and opinions of the Houston community itself its own voice to speak through.

Individuality, above many other things is one of the most important things for any person to have. It gives rise to creations, thoughts and ideas that are purely unique to the person and serves to influence others. It is in this sense that one could say that because we are able to express ourselves in such ways, that society has evolved as far as it has. Which is why I turn my focus to the idea and importance of self-expression this week. What you do and more importantly, how you do it is truly the trademark of what makes someone an individual. That being said, my question for the week is: “In what ways do you express yourself and for what purpose?” Here’s what the people have to say:

“I express myself through writing, which is why I’m a broadcast journalism major. I think that writing, more than a lot of things, helps me put forth my personality aside from being on air. I also like to think that in general I like to express myself through my work as a radio personality. I feel like it definitely says who I am as a person, and it makes me proud to be able to do things in my unique style that can’t be replicated.” -Maiya Turner

“The ways in which I like to express myself are through various art forms such as painting, drawing, dancing, and videography. There’s something very spiritual about being able to take the thoughts and emotions from your heart and mind and make them into a tangible product or experience. It’s therapeutic in that sense and it’s as if I’m showing people my heart itself.” –Ashleigh Vernon

“My favorite form of self-expression is writing! You can do so much and say so much by just writing about nearly anything. Obviously you are expressing yourself by saying exactly what you want, and by doing that you also feel some sort of relief deep inside of you. Writing is also very versatile. You don’t have to stick to one form of writing. There are so many different forms of it and so many forms of art can come out of it. Without a doubt, writing always helps me know me better, and be the best version of myself because it helps me tune into to the ideas of my mind more passionately and vividly than anything else I do.” –Ashley Castillo

“Simply, one way of self-expression is by displaying all my emotions through songwriting and music, of which I can easily get my thoughts out in the open in a variety of different shades of joy, sadness, anger, or anything else I happen to be feeling at the time. Another way that I express myself is through modeling. I think modeling for me is a way to show people my true face, if that makes sense, and it’s also a great way to build confidence in my appearance. The last way in which I like to express myself is through exercise and training, because while I may get tired, I’m still happy knowing that what I’m doing for my body and extension myself makes it all worth it in the end.” –Roman Martin

Photographer’s Thoughts

Self-expression is incredibly important to me in all walks of life, as with which I stated before, I believe such self-expression to be the trademark of what makes you who you are. Even an individual who does nothing at all in life is still an individual in my eyes. That being said, I express myself through writing, and I do many different kinds, such as poetry in which I can express myself and create images in the readers minds through short stories whether fiction or nonfiction, which allows me to either create a scenario or remake one for the sake of recollection. I also dabble in songwriting as well, but this is a newer passion of mine. I believe that this column, itself too, is a testament to my own self-expression, for I believe gathering the thoughts and individual perceptions of many different people for a specific moment in time is a wonderful thing, as it can only serve to broaden your mind on a topic or an opinion you thought you understood fully.

This was Lens of The People, a column dedicated to giving the Houston community a voice and a platform. Stay on the lookout for more, all made possible by The Forward Times!