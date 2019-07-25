Lens Of The People: The Current State of Music

Good Afternoon, readers! Lens of The People, a column dedicated to the capture of the real-life scenarios and events of the local Houston area whilst also giving the thoughts and opinions of the Houston community itself its own voice to speak through.

“The Current State of Music”

Music has a way of bringing people together. Whether it be the gentle melodies that soothe your heart or the hard beats that rock it to its core, music is, what I believe, without a doubt, one of the most unifying forms of art there is. Music is always changing. Whether it be the messages or the lack thereof, or the discovery of new genres, like with all new things, they are often met with steadfast criticism. People have been criticizing music for decades, so this topic isn’t necessarily groundbreaking, but still one worthy of discussion. That being said, my question this week is simply:

“What are your thoughts on the current state of music?”

“Honestly, a lot of people, they just make feel good music. Which is cool because music is an entertainment business, but for me, I look up to artists like Tupac, Biggie, Jay-Z and Kanye West are people I look up to because they put meaning behind their music. But people like Lil Pump and all these other people? They make dubs, but it’s hard for me to look up to them. I think the state of music right now has deteriorated from what it originally was, especially in rap, and I think kids will pick up a lot of habits that they hear, but nothing positive. As for the music I produce, I try to aim for and relate to youths going through depression. My mission is to help kids not feel alone and to save them from suicide, which is a reality many young people can relate to contemplating. In the future, I want for my fans to be able to think of me as a friend, and at this point, it’s hardly as much about the music itself than it is just being a voice for others.” Isaac Palacio, Music Producer

“I feel that music has progressed a lot in the way of the empowerment of independent artists. And I think that will allow for the development of a greater variety of music. It will also allow more people to get involved in the music industry more directly and make money where it is due as long as they’re handling their business. I want my music to portray truth. I want to speak to struggles and situations to which others can relate to. I want to talk about balancing being a mom and a wife, and whoever I can reach with any aspect of my truth, that’s what I want to do.” –Diondria Thornton, Singer/Songwriter

“It’s a bit of a vague question, because there are so many types of music going through different respective cycles. I’ve recently been into 90’s drum and bass music, particularly liquid drum and bass. I like it because the drumming prompts me to move and dance. I think that the message of any song depends on the artist’s intention. Some people make music just to bring their individual feelings out into the open, and some make music designed to be listened to while you’re working out and other things of that nature. If the listener doesn’t feel any sort of way towards the song or has no idea of the interpretation of the artist, then I’d say it’s probably not a very good song.” -Ryan Nickerson, Short Story Writer

Photographer’s Thoughts

Overall, I think that mainstream music is stagnating a bit, but honestly not in a bad way. I think that as time goes on within certain genres of music, such as mainstream Rap and Pop, songs tend to feel or sound all the same. I think that because of the sheer amount of music there is in the world, that it’s only natural that some of the most popular genres are facing stagnation. But I think this is alright, because I believe it will prompt many to branch out and try new things both inside and outside their genre of expertise, and ultimately give rise to even greater, more creative music. I also think that ultimately as technology gets more advanced and learning how to read and perform music becomes easier to do, that more people will take an interest in the art; allowing for a limitless variety of different takes on existing genres, or perhaps, still an entirely new genre. Music, overall is in a good place to me, with incredible talent everywhere you look, especially down here in Houston.

This was Lens of The People, a column dedicated to giving the Houston community a voice and a platform. Stay on the lookout for more, all made possible by The Forward Times!