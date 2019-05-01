Lens Of The People: The Influence of Social Media

Good Afternoon, readers! Lens of The People is a column dedicated to the capture of the real-life scenarios and events in the local Houston area whilst also giving the thoughts and opinions of the Houston community its own voice to speak through.

Social media culture is contagious. Through social media, millions upon millions of people are able to express themselves privately or publicly. In this sense, people are able to shape their own new personality, and indulge in whatever fantasy or niche group they wouldn’t otherwise identify with. With this much personal freedom in terms of identity, it wouldn’t be so farfetched for someone to craft their own persona, completely disconnected from their real world self. Which begs the ultimate question: “How much of our personalities are influenced and affected by social media, and vice versa?” This is what the people have to say:

“I don’t think social media plays that big of a role in my personality. I think it’s vice versa and if anything, my personality is what impacts my social.” – Brandon Aninipot

“I feel as though if you are a social media person it plays a huge role, because it can alter your perception, views, and in many ways what you stand for, because people so easily jump on bandwagons and they don’t think. They go with whatever’s popular without doing their own research, and once it comes out that what they followed was false, then they just jump on that bandwagon as if they believed it the whole time.” -Destiny Long

“None, because I’m not self-absorbed. I rarely post anything, and the only thing I think social media probably helps me with is my boredom problem, because I get bored so easily sometimes.” -Brianna Adkins

“Personally, it doesn’t really affect my personality, but I know that it can affect other people’s personalities by taking them over and influencing them to act a certain way based on what they see on social media. For example they might see a rapper on social media flexing and an outsider looking in might look to imitate them.” -September Body

“I think it plays a big role because I feel a lot of people on social media get to be who they really are and that’s why they spend so much time on it. There are a lot of people on social media who say things online that they wouldn’t be comfortable saying in real life, but I am not that kind of person. Personally, I think that the person that I am on social media is consistent with the person I am in real life.” -Janaya Britton

Photographer’s Thoughts

My social media self is rather in line with the person I am in real life, in my opinion. However, I think that this is largely in part to the way I use social media in contrast to others. I use social media purely to be, well, social in that I don’t particularly aim to make myself popular by generating a mass following, and I think that’s where many people start to pretend to be someone they’re not. For example, on Twitter, with users who have large followings, you’ll start to see trends between them all. For example, if someone were to make a funny post that goes viral out of nowhere, you likely wouldn’t see them tweeting the way they used to after the fact, in an attempt to keep the “fame” they garnered from their one popular post. In that way of thinking, I would say that I personally have not encountered the need to do such a thing but I can certainly see why.

