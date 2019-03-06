Lens Of The People: The Responsibilities Of Your Ideal Teacher

Good Afternoon, readers! Lens of The People is a column dedicated to the capture of the real-life scenarios and events in the local Houston area whilst also giving the thoughts and opinions of the Houston community itself its own voice to speak through.

This week, I’m turning my attention to the topic of education. More specifically, teachers and the roles they play in their classrooms. Between the constant testing and assignments between classes, it’s easy for students to focus their collective stress towards their teachers. But how much truth is there really to that sentiment? Is that really justified? It is within that idea of thought that I asked the Houston student public: “What do you feel are the responsibilities of your ideal teacher, and how far do you hold them accountable in regards to your overall grade?”

“I feel it’s the teacher or professor’s responsibility to be prepared to teach any lesson that is required and willing to answer any questions that come along with it. If a teacher gives a fact, but cannot explain why the fact is true, how is a student going to be able to know for a quiz or test? A teacher’s responsibility is to break down the teaching material, the student’s job is to understand and apply the material they learned.” -Mark Stanley

“What are my expectations of my ideal teacher? I expect my teachers to actually teach and break subjects down in order for me to properly understand and retain it. It feels as though teachers nowadays don’t really teach for the purpose of understanding , instead they teach for the sake of their students passing the exams.” -Ashleigh Vernon

“I feel that teachers should know the material enough to teach it thoroughly and in a way that I am able to understand and pass an assignment/test. We don’t all learn and comprehend the same way, so they should also be able to switch teaching methods. Although it is the teacher’s responsibility to teach the material, I feel that it is my responsibility to want to learn the material and take the time to study it. However, if I am forced to go out and learn the material on my own because my teachers have failed, then they should be held accountable for their failure to teach. That is their job and we are paying money to sit in their rooms and be taught by them. We’re not paying to teach ourselves.” -Kylina Walker

“What I look for in my teachers is passion and commitment, because how are we supposed to learn about our majors and the businesses that transpire from it if the teachers aren’t passionate about the field itself. Take for instance my RTF and ERM teachers, who are highly passionate teachers that dedicate their time to teach us the knowledge they have learned from the experience they have acquired. Their commitment shows when they check up on us, answer our questions and expand our knowledge further from our questions. Another way they show this is by giving us opportunities to help them and experience what they have experience in their field of business. I don’t really hold my teachers accountable for my grade but I do hold them accountable for the paperwork they give that needs to be graded. Say for instance, I am in a scriptwriting class or a photography class, you teach me how to write dialogue or shoot a camera, but if the assignments are repetitive then am I really learning?”- Brianna Kelley

Photographer’s Thoughts

Teachers are, without a doubt, the most essential part of any school body, whether it be grade school or a university, teachers should be viewed as not only the source of knowledge, but as a role model for the students. The ideal teacher in my eyes is not only well-versed in the topic at hand, but is also conscious enough to understand that students fresh to the subject at hand can’t comprehend it in the way that they do, no matter how they explain it and realize the amount of time necessary to truly teach a topic. I believe a teacher should also be compassionate and emotionally tuned into the thoughts of the students, so as to better relate to them and find better ways to teach individuals who may struggle during regular class time, when the focus is typically towards teaching a group which leads them to get looked over. As for teacher accountability in regards to grades, I feel that it’s half and half. On one hand, it is the teacher’s responsibility that his or her students understand the material, however as the student, especially within a university setting, it is their responsibility to acknowledge what they do or do not know and confront the educator about it, as well as studying the material on their own time.

This was Lens of The People, a column dedicated to giving the Houston community a voice and a platform. Stay on the lookout for more, all made possible by The Forward Times!