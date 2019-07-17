Lens Of The People: Trustworthy Politicians?

Good Afternoon, readers! Lens of The People is a column dedicated to the capture of the real-life scenarios and events in the local Houston area whilst also giving the thoughts and opinions of the Houston community itself its own voice to speak through.

“Do you trust who you’re voting for?”

As I’m sure many of our readers out there are aware, the 2020 elections are fast approaching, and if you’ve been paying close attention, you’ll also know that the democratic nominees held two debates just recently. The democrats, in particular, have many possible nominees to choose from, and if you ask any left-leaning person who their candidate of choice was, I’m positive you’d get a different answer every time. You’d also get plenty of accusations tossed around in the mix. But without thinking about party affiliations, the idea of untrustworthy politicians has never been unheard of. But amidst that sea of potential presidents, who may or may not be trustworthy, how is it that we as people come to our conclusion as to where we place our faith? Is it because we agree with their policies or because they make us feel comfortable? Or perhaps some just choose who they feel to be the least guilty if they have trouble finding anyone to trust. That said, that’s the concept I asked this week, and one I would like our readers to consider closely:

How do you decide what makes a politician trustworthy?

Let’s see what the people have to say:

“Honestly I think it’s real hard to discern which politicians are truly trustworthy since we live in an age where social media and fake news can dominate so much of what we see every day. Candidates are so full of broken promises nowadays they can tell us one thing in order to secure our vote, for once in power they can completely turn their backs on the same people whose promises they were expected to keep. Honestly the best way I could think of to keep candidates honest, is if they are a local one attend town halls and ask them questions that you think are important, and if for any reason they are unreachable research their track record on voting issues that matter to you. If someone says for example that they support making schools more affordable but then you notice in their voting track record they have opposed something like free school lunches, then you know they’re word is not to be trusted. So always aim to support the candidates who not only have views that you agree with but have a proven track record to support those ideas behind just their words”-Mark Stanley

“The phrase “trusty politician” is about as oxymoronic as jumbo shrimp. We the people are given often fed irrational promises on issues that has had little to no change by previous politicians. Trusting a politician can not only be decided by what others say, it can only be determined by what they can do to benefit everyone and keeping their best interest within party standards. With that being said, most of our ideas are picked up from our parents, and Democratic or Republican we have to be Intellectually capable of hearing both sides of an argument rather than sticking to one side. This in turn would create an environment where we are able to discern the most trustworthy politicians regardless of their respective party.”-Cainan Rodriguez

“I don’t trust politicians unless they provide laws that are ethical, sensible, and moral, that represent everyone within the country and not the one percent. That’s legitimately all I care about, and frankly all that I feel is necessary for any politician. As long as they enact policies that don’t affect people’s rights , while getting our economy together, not much else really matters to me.” -Mauricio Flores

Photographer’s Thoughts

As I said before, the concept of an untrustworthy politician has never been a foreign one. At times it truly seems as if many politicians, simply from the disconnected and uninvolved way they speak about real world problems, to the contradictory ways in which some carry themselves, pandering to different demographics and ideologies as they become more and more prevalent in our society. That being said, in my eyes, there are no perfect politicians. Every politician has their own share of biases and some even prejudices that ultimately go on to form their decision making and stances during their political career. I’d like to believe that I am able to discern truth from lies within a politicians words, but the reality of the matter is, I cannot. At least not always. Therefore when it comes to myself, I put my faith In politicians who stand up for what I personally believe in, and aren’t afraid to suggest bold, and perhaps even radical change, for which I believe America is severely overdue.

This was Lens of The People, a column dedicated to giving the Houston community a voice and a platform. Stay on the lookout for more, all made possible by The Forward Times!