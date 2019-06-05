Lens Of The People: Work Environment

Good Afternoon, readers! Lens of The People is a column dedicated to the capture of the real-life scenarios and events in the local Houston area whilst also giving the thoughts and opinions of the Houston community itself its own voice to speak through.

Anyone employed could tell you what they like and dislike about their job. Whether it be their bosses, their co-workers or even the physical location of the job itself, there’s always something to say about the place where you make your money. All of the things we think about our job, however be it positive or negative, all revolve around the following: Environment and Atmosphere. No matter how much money you make, working where you aren’t happy will always bring you down in the long run. That being said, my question this week is:

“In what type of work environment do you feel most comfortable?”

This is what the people have to say:

”I feel most comfortable in work environments where all ideas are considered and discussed, and not dismissed. My ideal work environment is one in which my contributions are seen, heard, valued and compensated.” -Terrance Turner

“I’d rather not work in environments that are not safe. I’d rather not have to work in an environment in which the customers aren’t overbearing to the point where it causes conflict. I don’t mind working on a team, and I’m open to helping others such as my coworkers, but not in a way that will reflect negatively upon me if they aren’t picking up their own slack.” -Casey Waddy

“The environment in which I feel most comfortable is an environment where I can totally express my creativity. In other words, an environment where I’m not ashamed or looked down upon for showing my skills to their fullest capacity. With that being said, being in this type of workspace also means being surrounded by a group of peers that share the same creativity as I do. Another thing for me, is having a workplace I enjoy, doing a job that I love to do aside from its monetary aspect. For example, I work at an art exhibit because I am an art major at Texas Southern University, and within that work environment I’m surrounded by other co-workers like myself who share the same passion.”-Megan Burnett

“My ideal work environment is an environment in which I’m allowed to talk freely, where I’m surrounded by highly motivated people working hard at what they do to the point where they love it.”-Cristian Tejada

“My ideal workplace is one where the people and workers are understanding, open minded, non-judgmental, and laid back. I’m a musician so it would be nice if my work environment played a variety of music in the background, in perhaps a studio setting”-Jabriel Green

Photographer’s Thoughts

A workplace in which I am able to work to the best of my abilities would firstly be one that not only acknowledges my work, but appreciates it. I believe that simple acknowledgment by way of verbal communication goes much farther than many people would think, because in a job when you’re working with several strangers it can be easy for one to believe that their individual efforts amount to or mean nothing when stacked against other employees of equal or greater caliber. Open-mindedness is also of great importance to me, as I feel as though the thoughts of one can alter the course of many and bring forth an unforeseen perspective that will ultimately lead to the cultivation of new ideas and strategies.

This was Lens of The People, a column dedicated to giving the Houston community a voice and a platform. Stay on the lookout for more, all made possible by The Forward Times!