Leslie Jones Joins ‘Coming 2 America’ and Announces Her Hour-Long Netflix Special

We are elated to report that Eddie Murphy’s highly anticipated sequel to his hit ’80s comedy “Coming to America” has added Wesley Snipes to the cast, in addition to James Earl Jones, and rapper Rick Ross.

Comedian Leslie Jones has now been added to the mix, movieweb.com reports. The outlet notes that Jones has signed on for an unspecified role.

The original film follows Murphy as Prince Akeem from the fictional African nation, Zamunda, as he sets off on a journey to Queens, New York, to find himself a wife. People notes that this time around, Akeem will return to America 30 years later with hopes of finding his long-lost son.

Snipes will play General Izzi, the ruler of the fictional African nation that borders Akeem’s kingdom. Arsenio is reprising his role of Akeem’s best friend, Semmi. James Earl Jones will also be reprising his role as King Jaffe Joffer.

“Hustle & Flow” director Craig Brewer is set to helm the project. “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris is re-writing a previous draft of the sequel script from original “Coming to America” writers, Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield.

“After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward. We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite, and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen,” Murphy said in a statement.

Barris added: “Craig’s ability to create a distinct cinematic world with each of his films is not only impressive, but also what made him exactly the voice and vision we needed to bring this story to life. From Hustle and Flow to his work with Eddie on Dolemite Is My Name, he never fails to blow me away. He is a true auteur and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him on board.”

