Leslie Jones to Host Reboot of Classic TV Game Show ‘Supermarket Sweep’

It is safe to say that Leslie Jones is booked and busy. The comedian is so high in demand that she is set to depart “Saturday Night Live” ahead of its 45th season in September to pursue other projects according to TMZ.

One of these projects is “Supermarket Sweep,” a reboot of the classic TV game show that Jones will be hosting and executive producing. Apparently, there are multiple networks bidding on it, both traditional broadcasters and streamers, including ABC, NBC, Fox and Netflix.

In “Supermarket Sweep,” contestants race around a supermarket with a shopping cart, collecting as many pricy food items as they can within a specified time limit. The team that has the most valuables in their cart at the end of the race wins.

“Supermarket Sweep” originally aired on ABC from 1965-67. It was revived by Lifetime from 1990-95 and Pax from 1999-2003.

Jones is currently filming the “Coming to America” sequel with Eddie Murphy but she won’t be on the SNL set on Dec. 21 when Murphy hosts the show for the first time in 35 years.

The original “Coming to America” film follows Eddie Murphy as Prince Akeem from the fictional African nation, Zamunda, as he sets off on a journey to Queens, New York, to find himself a wife. People notes that this time around, Akeem will return to America 30 years later with hopes of finding his long-lost son.

Meanwhile, Jones also has a comedy special in the works with Netflix, and will appear on ABC’s revival of “The $100,000 Pyramid,” facing off against Rosie O’Donnell.