Let The Fashions Begin, Inc. Presents $25k Check for Sickle Cell Research

Let The Fashions Begin, Inc., which held its 20th Annual Men of Substance Black Tie Gala last November to raise money for Texas Children’s Hospital Sickle Cell Center, under the direction of Dr. Alex George, recently presented a $25k check to Texas Children’s Hospital.

Judge Clarease Rankin Yates created Let The Fashions Begin (LFB) in 1995 to raise funds for the Sickle Cell Association of Gulf Texas; and in 2001 Let The Fashions Begin became an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) Corporation.

The mission of Let The Fashions Begin is to accelerate the discovery of a total cure for sickle cell disease. The event has successfully raised over a quarter of a million dollars for sickle cell research over the past several years. Serving nearly 500 children from the Houston area alone, Texas Children’s Sickle Cell Center offers the services of a multidisciplinary team, including board-certified pediatric Hematologists, pediatric nurse’s practitioners and social workers, all with expertise in sickle cell disease. Through its affiliation with Baylor College of Medicine, the Center also assists patients in making the transition from pediatric to adult sickle cell care.