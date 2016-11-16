The Life and Legacy of Gwen Ifill

The news world and the world at large are mourning the loss of esteemed, veteran journalist, host, moderator, editor and author Gwen Ifill. Ifill passed away on November 14, 2016 at the age of 61, surrounded by family and friends, after privately battling endometrial cancer.

Paula Kerger, CEO of PBS, released a statement Monday saying, “It is with extreme sadness that we share the news that Gwen Ifill passed away earlier today surrounded by family and friends. Gwen was one of America’s leading lights in journalism and a fundamental reason public media is considered a trusted window on the world by audiences across the nation…She often said that her job was to bring light rather than heat to issues of importance to our society.”

A native of New York City, Ifill’s career in journalism spanned decades. She spent time at the Baltimore Evening Sun, the Boston Herald American, served as the White House correspondent for The New York Times, was chief congressional and political correspondent for NBC News.

In 1999, Ifill joined the PBS family as the moderator of “Washington Week in Review.” In 2013, Ifill and her co-anchor Judy Woodruff cemented their place in history as the first women to lead a nightly news program co-anchoring PBS’s “NewsHour.” Ifill served as the moderator for the 2004, 2008 vice-presidential debates as well as the 2016 Democratic Primary debate. She also authored the best-selling book, “The Breakthrough: Politics and Race in the Age of Obama.”

As a black woman, her road to success was no walk-in-the-park as she spent her career navigating sexism and racism. Ifill is quoted saying, “This is what happens with a breakthrough. The first ones through the door often get bruised, if not broken. Eventually, with a little political acumen and racial sensitivity and a lot of hard work, a smooth new place can emerge.” And that is exactly what she did for so many women and people of color as she blazed a trail and set a golden standard with her measured, tough yet fair, approach to journalism.

On Monday, President Barack Obama who addressed the media for the first time post-election offered condolences to Ifill’s family saying, “She [Gwen] was an extraordinary journalist. She always kept faith with the fundamental responsibilities of her profession, asking tough questions, holding people in power accountable, and defending a strong and free press that makes our democracy work. I always appreciated Gwen’s reporting even when I was at the receiving end of one of her tough and thorough interviews…She was an especially powerful role model for young women and girls who admired her integrity, her tenacity and her intellect.”

Though Gwen Ifill will be sorely missed, her legacy will live on.