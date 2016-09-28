Lil Wayne & Young Money Ordered To Pay $164K to David Banner

While entangled in his own legal battle with Birdman and Cash Money Records, Lil Wayne managed to lose a lawsuit filed against Young Money Records.

TMZ reports that Wayne and Young Money will have to hand over nearly $165,000 to rapper David Banner due to a default judgment.

Banner filed his lawsuit against Young Money last year when he was allegedly left unpaid after producing three records on Tha Carter III and We Are Young Money.

Given that Young Money failed to respond to the Mississippi MC’s case, he was awarded the default amount of $164,303.19.

In addition to Banner, Lil Wayne is also attempting to retrieve money owed.

On September 26, it was reported that a judge ordered Birdman and his legal team to find two years’ worth of missing financial documents. They were given 30 days to do so.

The judge’s request comes after Lil Wayne and his team failed to find documents that would help in uncovering where Birdman allegedly spent $70 million out of a $100 million advance from Universal.