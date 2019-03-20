Lilly Singh Makes History with Her Own Late Night Talk Show on NBC

YouTuber star Lilly Singh is making history with her own late night talk show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

Singh will become the first openly bisexual and Indian-Canadian woman with a late night talk show on a major broadcast network this September. Yeah, no big deal. Just breaking down barriers, championing diversity, and paving the way for women and all.

“An Indian-Canadian woman with her own late night show? Now that is a dream come true,” Singh mused in a statement. “I’m thrilled to bring it to life on NBC, and I hope my parents consider this to be as exciting as a grandchild,” she joked. The show is set to include comedy sketches, interviews, and other stylings brought to you by Singh herself, much like the content of her YouTube channel.

She appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to break the news, where she even swapped places with Fallon at one point in a mock interview, foreshadowing her awesome new gig. During the segment, Seth Meyers made an appearance to help congratulate Singh on her latest accomplishment, which is, as you can imagine, huge.

She posted a photo with Meyers and Fallon and an infectiously exuberant caption on Instagram, thanking her fans for all of their support.

“I’m THRILLED (and crying) to announce that ya girl is getting her own @nbc late night show!” she wrote. “AHHHHHHH!! And not only did I get to announce this dream come true on @fallontonight but @sethmeyers came out and surprised me as well! I’m so grateful and overwhelmed to be joining this incredible family. I’m numb. I can’t even process.”

Singh’s show will be replacing Last Call With Carson Daly, as Daly exits the time slot later this year. He’ll be leaving his late night position but will still be seen on the network with appearances on The Voice and Today.

Singh, who fans may affectionately know from her YouTube channel ||Superwoman||, recently came out as bisexual in a heartfelt post on Twitter. She discussed the various “obstacles” she had been through in the past and announced she was “fully embracing” her sexual identity going forward, calling it her “superpowers.”

This is obviously a hugely exciting time for Lilly, and we can’t wait for her late night takeover.